Vanessa Hudgens Says She Has A Gift For Communicating With Ghosts

Vanessa Hudgens is a multi-talented powerhouse who has stunned us with her abilities since she first starred in her debut feature film, "Thirteen." The actor then showcased her vocal prowess in "High School Musical," which has achieved an almost cult-like status. It seems strange to think that, had the timing been different, Hudgens may not have played the iconic role of Gabriella Montez. The star sat down with Kelly Clarkson and told her that she almost auditioned for a different show before "High School Musical" and that Clarkson was the catalyst. Hudgens told Clarkson, "[Y]ou were on 'American Idol' and you won." Hudgens was so inspired that she decided, "[T]hat's it, I'm going on 'American Idol.'" However, fate intervened, and "[t]hen that next week, I got an audition for 'High School Musical' and booked it," she continued.

Hudgens has also proved her versatility as an actor with "The Princess Switch" franchise, where she plays three characters who each have their own distinctive personality. She told The Hollywood Reporter that playing the different roles was "a really good exercise on my creativity." Now, it seems as if the actor has another hidden talent she has decided to embrace. Hudgens dished about her ability on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and revealed that we're not alone.