SNL Star Kenan Thompson Has Sad News About His Marriage

They say nothing lasts forever, not even for the likes of Kenan Thompson, who still holds the record for longest-running cast member on "Saturday Night Live" by a country mile. Sadly, it looks like the same cannot be said for Thompson's marriage to Christina Evangeline.

Thompson and Evangeline, who is a model, were first introduced by talent manager Danny Estrada, according to Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that the couple had lived together very happily before they eventually tied the knot in 2011. They were married in the Arctic Room of the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, with Thompson's old "All That" co-star Nick Cannon acting as DJ for the night. A few years later, the couple's first daughter, Georgia Marie, was born in 2014, according to TMZ. Their second daughter, Gianna Michelle, was born four years later, according to E! News.

Thompson isn't normally one to get super detailed about his home and family life with the public, so not even the "SNL" star's biggest fans could have seen this coming.