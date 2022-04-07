SNL Star Kenan Thompson Has Sad News About His Marriage
They say nothing lasts forever, not even for the likes of Kenan Thompson, who still holds the record for longest-running cast member on "Saturday Night Live" by a country mile. Sadly, it looks like the same cannot be said for Thompson's marriage to Christina Evangeline.
Thompson and Evangeline, who is a model, were first introduced by talent manager Danny Estrada, according to Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that the couple had lived together very happily before they eventually tied the knot in 2011. They were married in the Arctic Room of the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, with Thompson's old "All That" co-star Nick Cannon acting as DJ for the night. A few years later, the couple's first daughter, Georgia Marie, was born in 2014, according to TMZ. Their second daughter, Gianna Michelle, was born four years later, according to E! News.
Thompson isn't normally one to get super detailed about his home and family life with the public, so not even the "SNL" star's biggest fans could have seen this coming.
Kenan Thompson and his wife have been separated for a year
Not only is Kenan Thompson getting a divorce after 11 years of marriage, according to TMZ, but the relationship has actually been over for a while. It seems that Thompson and Christina Evangeline have been separated for over a year now. Evangeline has reportedly been living in New York City while Thompson has been in L.A. working on "Kenan," his new self-titled sitcom.
TMZ also reported that neither one has actually filed yet, but it will happen soon. Unfortunately, we don't know much more detail than that. There's not much to learn from either one of the former couple's social media pages — Evangeline's last post was from 2021, and Thompson rarely posts anything that's not directly work-related.
If there were any hints at all that the marriage was on the rocks, perhaps it was in the premise of "Kenan" itself, in which Thompson plays a widower, who is a single dad to two little girls. Apparently, according to an interview Thompson gave to Jimmy Fallon in 2021 (via Bossip), Evangeline wasn't a fan of this premise. "She was like, 'Oh, so I'm dead?' But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time," Thompson said. "But I was like, 'Yeah ... it's not you, you know what I mean? It's a show. It's a different thing.'"