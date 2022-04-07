Paula Patton Responds To Backlash Over Her Viral Recipe Video

Paula Patton is known for her starring roles in films like "The Do Over" and "Precious," but it looks like the actor may need a little more practice in the kitchen, according to some on the internet. Patton caused a stir recently when she posted a video to Instagram, sharing her favorite recipe for fried chicken.

In the clip, Patton explains that she is cooking a large batch of chicken wings for her son Julian's school. The "Baggage Claim" star began her cooking ritual by first washing the chicken, then coating the wings in flour, before placing them in simmering avocado oil. The last step of the recipe seemed to shock fans the most, as Patton then began to sprinkle Lawry's seasoned salt, paprika and pepper onto the chicken after it was already placed in the frying oil.

The video drew criticism online from fans and celebrities alike. "If Paula Patton fed your child chicken you may be entitled to financial compensation," one user joked on Twitter. "Temptation Island" host Mark L. Walberg also took a jab at Patton, tweeting, "Paula Patton's chicken is like eating dry cap'n crunch and then drinking milk." Patton has now responded to the backlash, and appears to be taking it in stride.