JoJo Siwa Just Made A Major Change To Her Appearance
YouTuber JoJo Siwa has become synonymous with her colorful outfits and long blonde ponytail — often held together by a shimmery hair tie. Siwa's content is equally as colorful as she often takes on social media challenges and has even dabbled in music. However, long before Siwa became a social media influencer, she appeared on the Lifetime competition series, "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" with Abby Lee Miller. Siwa got an even larger taste of fame when she was tapped to join Miller's benchmark show, "Dance Moms," in 2015.
Siwa has since become a bonafide celebrity. She turned her love of big hair bows into a business, reportedly selling over 40 million units of the popular hair accessory, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has also appeared in several television productions and even voiced a character in the 2019 film, "The Angry Birds Movie 2." But in all of Siwa's professional ventures, she has maintained her signature high ponytail — until now. The YouTuber caused an uproar when revealed she made a major change to her look.
JoJo Siwa's big chop
JoJo Siwa's outfits and sparkling accessories make her one of the most unmistakable YouTubers around. However, in a recent video posted to TikTok, the entertainer teased that she would be making a major change to her look. "I did something today," Siwa wrote on the video. The clip, captioned "I am so happy ... I show u soon, I promise," shows Siwa sitting in a salon chair, presumably trimming off some of her blonde tresses.
Now the "Boomerang" singer has revealed her big transformation, which includes a totally new hairstyle — sans the high ponytail. In a photo posted to Instagram, Siwa can be seen rocking a blonde pixie cut with shaved sides, along with the caption "HAPPPPPY." Siwa's famous friends are also fans of her new hairdo. "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sasha Farber, commented "OMG yessssss." Olympic athlete Laurie Hernandez wrote, "GO OFF MISS GIRL," under Siwa's selfie.