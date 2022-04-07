JoJo Siwa Just Made A Major Change To Her Appearance

YouTuber JoJo Siwa has become synonymous with her colorful outfits and long blonde ponytail — often held together by a shimmery hair tie. Siwa's content is equally as colorful as she often takes on social media challenges and has even dabbled in music. However, long before Siwa became a social media influencer, she appeared on the Lifetime competition series, "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" with Abby Lee Miller. Siwa got an even larger taste of fame when she was tapped to join Miller's benchmark show, "Dance Moms," in 2015.

Siwa has since become a bonafide celebrity. She turned her love of big hair bows into a business, reportedly selling over 40 million units of the popular hair accessory, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has also appeared in several television productions and even voiced a character in the 2019 film, "The Angry Birds Movie 2." But in all of Siwa's professional ventures, she has maintained her signature high ponytail — until now. The YouTuber caused an uproar when revealed she made a major change to her look.