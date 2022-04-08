Vanessa Lachey Reveals How Nick's Ugly Divorce From Jessica Simpson Affected Their Early Romance

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have teamed up as a couple for yet another reality television series, "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On," which debuted on Netflix on April 6. The concept for this reality show is fascinating. It follows six couples as they decide if getting married is the right next step for them or if it's time to end the relationship, as per Cosmopolitan. The way they do this is by swapping partners, the idea being that some of the couples will realize they are facing marriage with the wrong person while others will receive affirmation that they have chosen the right person.

In a March 28 interview with E!, the couple discussed the experience of hosting "The Ultimatum." Nick revealed, "The emotional anxiety in the room was like palpable, like you could feel it, it was an emotional roller coaster and we were on it." The tight-knit nature of this show also allowed the couple to build relationships with the contestants. "There were multiple dinners where we sat down and had a glass of wine with them and were just talking about the process and what we've experienced in our lives," Vanessa added.

During one such moment of vulnerability, Vanessa delved into the early days of their relationship, which overlapped with the end of Nick's marriage to Jessica Simpson.