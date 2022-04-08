The Tragic Death Of As The World Turns Star Kathryn Hays
Hollywood is mourning the loss of its veteran stars. Kathryn Hayes, best known for her long-running role as Kim on CBS' "As the World Turns," died at the age of 87 on March 25 in Fairfield, Connecticut, according to TV Line. A cause of death has not been revealed.
Born in 1933, Hays made her professional acting debut in the TV series "The Guiding Light" in 1952, and went on to star in several shows such as "The Man from U.N.C.L.E," "The Road West," "Law & Order," and more, according to IMDb. In addition to her appearances on the small screen, Hays also acted in several Broadway productions, including "A Little Night Music," "Meredith Willson's 1491," and "Hot September," per Broadway World.
As fans and family continue to mourn Hays' death, let's take a look at the impact she made on audiences, her colleagues, and the industry as a whole.
Kathryn Hays' death is a 'huge loss' for Hollywood
Fans who watched Kathryn Hays on CBS' "As the World Turns" definitely know of her lasting impact on the show. Per TV Line, Hays played the role of Kim Hughes for nearly 40 years after being cast in 1972. During her time on the show, she fostered a one-of-a-kind relationship with Don Hastings, who played her husband in the long-running soap. "Our relationship as Bob and Kim was as close as Kathryn and my relationship, except we were not married," Hastings said in a statement after Hays' death was announced. "We were more like brother and sister and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her."
In an interview with We Love Soaps in 2010, Hays said that she grew to love her role as Kim because she could act with depth. "I was playing a character who had had a rough patch in her life but she made the choice to be a better person and to not be selfish," she explained. "It was wonderful to not have to play one certain type of character." Our thoughts go out to Hays' loved ones.