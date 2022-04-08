The Tragic Death Of As The World Turns Star Kathryn Hays

Fans who watched Kathryn Hays on CBS' "As the World Turns" definitely know of her lasting impact on the show. Per TV Line, Hays played the role of Kim Hughes for nearly 40 years after being cast in 1972. During her time on the show, she fostered a one-of-a-kind relationship with Don Hastings, who played her husband in the long-running soap. "Our relationship as Bob and Kim was as close as Kathryn and my relationship, except we were not married," Hastings said in a statement after Hays' death was announced. "We were more like brother and sister and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her."

In an interview with We Love Soaps in 2010, Hays said that she grew to love her role as Kim because she could act with depth. "I was playing a character who had had a rough patch in her life but she made the choice to be a better person and to not be selfish," she explained. "It was wonderful to not have to play one certain type of character." Our thoughts go out to Hays' loved ones.