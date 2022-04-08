Jada Pinkett Smith's True Feelings About Marrying Will Have Resurfaced

I really stan for Jada’s view on marriage. I’ve never been one to idealise “weddings” and the connotation behind the term wife. We can date for x amount of years and a wedding will never define my relationship. pic.twitter.com/jCiBooX600

During an episode of "Red Table Talk" released on October 28, 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted she was opposed to tying the knot with Will Smith. Jada made the admission in front of Will, their daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris during a discussion about marriage. As Jada candidly put it, her beliefs have always been in conflict with the social constructs of marriage.

So what changed her mind? Jada said she and Will decided to say "I do" after she got pregnant with Jaden Smith, but that she secretly rejected the idea because she didn't want her life to change. "We only got married because Gammy [Banfield-Jones] was crying," Will joked about his mother-in-law putting the pressure on, which Banfield-Jones agreed with completely. "I'm sorry I didn't respect your wishes," Banfield-Jones told Jada, revealing her feelings had to do with her daughter being an only child.

As for the wedding itself, Banfield quipped, "She didn't cooperate with anything." Jada admitted she wasn't feeling well that day as she was three months pregnant, and it added to her already tough feelings about the situation. "I was so upset I had to have a wedding," she recalled. "I was so pissed." But Will couldn't have been happier to walk down the aisle, wistfully remembering, "There wasn't a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family." Well, at least they can both agree on the fact that they love each other!