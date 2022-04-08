Jada Pinkett Smith's True Feelings About Marrying Will Have Resurfaced
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of Hollywood's most-talked-about power couples. The two met in 1994 on Will's hit show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," after a then-19-year-old Jada auditioned for the role of his girlfriend, as she recalled on an episode of "Red Table Talk." Jada did not get the role because she was too short, but it didn't stop Will from holding out hope she'd one day become his girlfriend in real life. Nia Long, who actually did get the role of Will's girlfriend, later told People, "The joke that I have with Jada is that I got the job but she got the husband."
Will and Jada tied the knot in a private ceremony in 1997, and fans have kept up with their marriage ever since. Their supporters don't have to pry either, as the two regularly share insights into their complicated history and even more complicated union — most of which gets rehashed on Jada's popular Facebook talk show. Speaking of, in a resurfaced clip from "Red Table Talk," Jada revealed her true feelings about her wedding to Will — and it's easy to see why fans are having a field day with her candor.
Jada Pinkett Smith was against marrying Will Smith
I really stan for Jada’s view on marriage. I’ve never been one to idealise “weddings” and the connotation behind the term wife. We can date for x amount of years and a wedding will never define my relationship. pic.twitter.com/jCiBooX600— chante🖤 (@chantethegreat) October 25, 2018
During an episode of "Red Table Talk" released on October 28, 2018, Jada Pinkett Smith admitted she was opposed to tying the knot with Will Smith. Jada made the admission in front of Will, their daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris during a discussion about marriage. As Jada candidly put it, her beliefs have always been in conflict with the social constructs of marriage.
So what changed her mind? Jada said she and Will decided to say "I do" after she got pregnant with Jaden Smith, but that she secretly rejected the idea because she didn't want her life to change. "We only got married because Gammy [Banfield-Jones] was crying," Will joked about his mother-in-law putting the pressure on, which Banfield-Jones agreed with completely. "I'm sorry I didn't respect your wishes," Banfield-Jones told Jada, revealing her feelings had to do with her daughter being an only child.
As for the wedding itself, Banfield quipped, "She didn't cooperate with anything." Jada admitted she wasn't feeling well that day as she was three months pregnant, and it added to her already tough feelings about the situation. "I was so upset I had to have a wedding," she recalled. "I was so pissed." But Will couldn't have been happier to walk down the aisle, wistfully remembering, "There wasn't a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family." Well, at least they can both agree on the fact that they love each other!