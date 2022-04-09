Who Is Anya Taylor-Joy's Boyfriend, Malcolm McRae?

Anya Taylor-Joy is arguably one of the most sought-after starlets in Hollywood. The actor, most known for her starring role in "The Queen's Gambit," revealed in a 2020 interview with James Corden that the start of her career came after she was noticed while walking her dog as a teenager. Taylor-Joy has been fairly open about parts of her life, from her time as a model, to her secret trolling habits. However, one aspect of the "Peaky Blinders" star's life away from the silver screen continues to remain private out of the spotlight.

With the actor's sudden rise to fame, comes a natural curiosity from fans about her personal life and relationship with beau Malcolm McRae. Rumors of their romance began after the pair were spotted getting cozy out and about in NYC days before Taylor-Joy was set to host "Saturday Night Live" in May 2021, according to Page Six. Taylor-Joy proved their relationship was going strong when the star was later photographed in September 2021 kissing McRae on a balcony in Venice, per the Daily Mail. While the couple would go on to make their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party, there is still little information known about the leading lady's beau. Here's what we know about McRae, and his adorable romance with Taylor-Joy.