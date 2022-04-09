Who Is Anya Taylor-Joy's Boyfriend, Malcolm McRae?
Anya Taylor-Joy is arguably one of the most sought-after starlets in Hollywood. The actor, most known for her starring role in "The Queen's Gambit," revealed in a 2020 interview with James Corden that the start of her career came after she was noticed while walking her dog as a teenager. Taylor-Joy has been fairly open about parts of her life, from her time as a model, to her secret trolling habits. However, one aspect of the "Peaky Blinders" star's life away from the silver screen continues to remain private out of the spotlight.
With the actor's sudden rise to fame, comes a natural curiosity from fans about her personal life and relationship with beau Malcolm McRae. Rumors of their romance began after the pair were spotted getting cozy out and about in NYC days before Taylor-Joy was set to host "Saturday Night Live" in May 2021, according to Page Six. Taylor-Joy proved their relationship was going strong when the star was later photographed in September 2021 kissing McRae on a balcony in Venice, per the Daily Mail. While the couple would go on to make their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party, there is still little information known about the leading lady's beau. Here's what we know about McRae, and his adorable romance with Taylor-Joy.
Anya Taylor-Joy is Malcolm McRae's muse
Anya Taylor-Joy has become well-known for her captivating gaze on screen, but it appears the actor has her sights set on a certain someone. Taylor-Joy and Malcom McRae appeared totally smitten on the red carpet at the premiere of Taylor-Joy's film "The Northman" on April 6, People reports.
The pair seems like a good fit, as McRae is a creative in his own right as a member of the two-person band, More. The singer, who was raised in Alabama, revealed during an interview on the "Bringin' It Backwards" podcast, that he was introduced to music as a kid, and was a member of a Christian choir. "My parents were singers ... and then my brother started playing guitar and I just wanted to copy him," he recalled. Taylor-Joy may even be helping McRae with his artistry, as McRae recently thanked his girlfriend on Instagram for her "masterful parts on the recording" on the band's single "Whose Side You're On."
Taylor-Joy gushed over her "partner" in a March interview with British Vogue, and even revealed a bit about the couple's shared interests. "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," she told the publication. "We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well." For his part, McRae shared a picture of Taylor-Joy to his Instagram in July 2021 with the caption, "I'm besotted," to which Taylor-Joy responded, "My love." Aw!