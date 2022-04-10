Donald Glover's Latest Interview Has Fans Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Donald Glover has two very distinct and different personas. First, there's Glover: the comedian, actor, writer, director, husband, and father of three. Then, there's Childish Gambino: the three-time Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist. Gambino released his hit track "This Is America" in 2018. The song's thought-provoking and controversial video quickly went viral, racking up 12.9 million views within 24 hours. Until then, many people had no idea the "Atlanta" creator and the musician were one and the same. A Google search for "Are Donald Glover and Childish Gambino the same person?" brings up more than four million results.

Gambino is renowned for his outspoken views, creativity, and pushing the boundaries. "He sings in a dulcet, ecstatic falsetto and raps like a demon, mixing sex with comedy, and rage with slow jams, as though OutKast's louche André 3000 and mercurial rapper Big Boi were united in one muscular body," The Guardian writes. Glover has the same rep and is infamously multifaceted.

So, who better to interview Glover than Glover? That's precisely what he did for Interview magazine. "Yeah, so first question, why'd you want to do this?" he asked himself. "I guess I don't love interviews, and I asked myself, 'Why don't you like interviews?' And I think part of it is that the questions are usually the same," he replied. However, Glover's quirky, unusual interview has fans talking for all the wrong reasons.