Inside Todd Chrisley's Tragic Loss At The Age Of 43

Expectedly, Gene's death left a huge vacuum in the family — one that now, even years later, they have been unable to fill. Sadly, in years since his passing, Gene's wife Faye Chrisley, fondly called "Nanny Faye," has been unable to move on. Per Distractify, she attempted to meet someone new in Season 1 of "Chrisley Knows Best," but soon discovered that her late husband was indeed irreplaceable. "None of them look like Poppa do they," she said in a confessional. "I'm not ever gonna find nobody like him."

According to The U.S. Sun, Gene was reported nine years older than his wife whom he married in the '60s. The pair remained together until the time of Gene's passing in 2012. It is, therefore, no surprise that for Faye and the rest of her family, dating is a touchy subject. Once, after Faye went on a date with a man she met on a dating site, Todd Chrisley admitted he was not so excited to see his mother back in the dating pool. "I'm sure the guy that was there with my mom is a very nice gentleman. But, he's not my dad. My mother has never dated anyone in her entire life other than my dad," Todd said (via The U.S. Sun).

Maybe Faye Chrisley will find love again, maybe she won't — but one thing is certain, Gene Chrisley is irreplaceable and even in death, he remains loved!