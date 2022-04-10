Amber Heard Makes A Rare Public Statement About Embattled Ex Johnny Depp

Whenever there's a headline with both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's names, fans perhaps already know that it's not for a good reason. As many can recall, Heard and Depp were married for two years before they pulled the plug on their relationship back in 2017. This came after both actors claimed that there was domestic abuse behind closed doors and because of it, Depp was forced to pull out of the "Fantastic Beasts."

To complicate matters even more, Depp took The Sun to court after the publication branded him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article. Depp also told The Times that he's being "boycotted in Hollywood" because of all the bad press surrounding his drama with Heard. According to The New York Times, the former couple will face off in yet another defamation suit, as Depp is none too happy that his ex-wife referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in an op-ed that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.

And while Heard has kept rather quiet about the matter, she recently made a rare public statement about her ex. In fact, what she has to say has already raised a lot of eyebrows.