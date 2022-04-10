Melissa Rivers Is Confident Joan Rivers Would Never Have Fallen Victim To Cancel Culture

To a lot of her fans, Joan Rivers was an icon of her time. That's not just because of her sharp tongue and legendary wit when it came to critiquing beloved Hollywood stars, but also because of the comedian's storied career. Rivers got her big break as a guest host on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" in the 1960s, and later stood out to audiences as a solo host on "That Show with Joan Rivers" in 1968. After working as a hilarious host in the biz for decades, Rivers became a huge hit with her younger generation of fans thanks to her off-the-cuff remarks about celebrities and their red carpet looks on E!'s "The Fashion Police."

Rivers was known as a controversial figure for the things she said, too. In 2014, her critics didn't hold back when they said her death was "karma" after she had previously stated Palestinians were getting what they deserved in the Gaza conflict because they "voted for Hamas," according to Variety. Rivers was well-known for her no-holds-barred comedy, often taking aim at the rich and famous with some problematic jokes. For example, Rivers once made the remark about Heidi Klum (per The Hollywood Reporter), "The last time a German looked this hot was when they were pushing Jews into the ovens."

Despite all of the eyebrow-raising things that Rivers said and did, her daughter Melissa Rivers now says that her mother would have never fallen victim to cancel culture like other comedians today.