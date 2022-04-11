Chad L. Coleman Shares His Thoughts On The Walking Dead Coming To An End - Exclusive

Chad L. Coleman is no stranger to television fans. In fact, a quick scan of this in-demand actor's IMDb page reminds of some of his most memorable roles, like Cutty on "The Wire," Z on "It's Always Sunny in California," Tyrese on "The Walking Dead," and Tobias Church in "Arrow," just to name a few.

Now, Coleman is expanding his talents into a whole new realm with the launch of "Humble Hollywood Podcast with Chad," a new podcast in which he's joined by an array of celebrity guests, ranging from his co-stars from the many projects in which he's been involved to a variety of other professionals, including the likes of actor Anthony Mackie, astronaut Dan Tani, and Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

Even moving on to other endeavors, there's still one thing that Coleman is recognized for, time and again: "The Walking Dead." In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Coleman reflects on the outsized role that "The Walking Dead" has had on his career now that the show is ending its run after 11 seasons.