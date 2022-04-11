Here's Why Kelsea Ballerini Won't Host The 2022 CMT Awards In Person

Kelsea Ballerini is the latest artist in the country music scene to test positive for COVID-19. On April 11, Ballerini announced via her official Instagram the news of her diagnosis, which came the day she was expected to host the 2022 CMT Music Awards in person. "I am devastated. I'm gutted," she said to fans in the Instagram video.

The "Legends" singer was set to take the stage alongside the star of Marvel's hit series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Anthony Mackie, cites Yahoo! News. After her diagnosis, "Cool Again" singer Kane Brown stepped in to join Mackie for the in-person hosting duties. Brown, who is also this year's most-nominated artist, has hosted the CMTs twice before. Brown and Ballerini even co-hosted together at last year's awards show, as per Taste of Country.

Ballerini was nominated in two categories herself, including Collaborative Video of the Year for "Half of My Hometown," and CMT Performance of the Year for her 2021 performance of "I Quit Drinking." She was set to perform as well as co-host, reports Extra TV. Ballerini isn't letting her recent health announcement stop her from showing out at the 2022 awards show, however.