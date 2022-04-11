Here's Why Kelsea Ballerini Won't Host The 2022 CMT Awards In Person
Kelsea Ballerini is the latest artist in the country music scene to test positive for COVID-19. On April 11, Ballerini announced via her official Instagram the news of her diagnosis, which came the day she was expected to host the 2022 CMT Music Awards in person. "I am devastated. I'm gutted," she said to fans in the Instagram video.
The "Legends" singer was set to take the stage alongside the star of Marvel's hit series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Anthony Mackie, cites Yahoo! News. After her diagnosis, "Cool Again" singer Kane Brown stepped in to join Mackie for the in-person hosting duties. Brown, who is also this year's most-nominated artist, has hosted the CMTs twice before. Brown and Ballerini even co-hosted together at last year's awards show, as per Taste of Country.
Ballerini was nominated in two categories herself, including Collaborative Video of the Year for "Half of My Hometown," and CMT Performance of the Year for her 2021 performance of "I Quit Drinking." She was set to perform as well as co-host, reports Extra TV. Ballerini isn't letting her recent health announcement stop her from showing out at the 2022 awards show, however.
Kelsea Ballerini will host and perform at the CMT Music Awards virtually
Country music sensation Kelsea Ballerini shared with fans via her Instagram that she is "feeling a lot better" amid her positive COVID-19 diagnosis, days before the 2022 CMT Awards. The singer said in the video that she wanted to "make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons."
The country music sensation has confirmed she will still appear at the awards show, just virtually. Ballerini revealed that producers helped her "set it up to where I can still host and perform" at this year's CMT awards from her home. Making more light out of her last-minute dilemma, Ballerini said everyone involved attempted to do their "damn best" in an imperfect situation.
And fashion fans, don't worry. Ballerini is still planning to slay the style game from home. The singer commented on her own Instagram post, "IF YOU THINK IM NOT USING MY DRIVEWAY AS A RUNWAY FOR ALL MY LEWKS YOUD BE WRONG THOUGH [sic]." Fellow country star Maren Morris commented, "Feel better and slay safely tonight."
We're wishing Ballerini a fast recovery and we can't wait to see everything that goes down at the 2022 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on April 11, as per Taste of Country. The show will air live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET, as well as via streaming on Paramount+.