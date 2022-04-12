The Tragic Death Of Gilbert Gottfried

Famous comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died, according to a statement released by his family on his Twitter account. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the statement read. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children." Gottfried's family signed off the statement by asking for his fans to laugh "as loud as possible" in his honor.

In an additional statement to People, Gottfried's publicist Glenn Schwartz said the cause of death was from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II — also known as a heart rhythm problem, according to Mayo Clinic. Gottfried was 67 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Gottfried was best known for possessing one of the most unique voices in comedy, having put it to use in characters like Iago in 1992's "Aladdin," per IMDb. As fans and his former co-stars continue to mourn his loss, let's take a look back at Gottfried's achievements and impact on the entertainment industry.