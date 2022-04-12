Millie Bobby Brown Slams The Gross Behavior She Has Been Subjected To Since Turning 18

In April, while appearing as a guest on Deborah Frances-White's podcast, "The Guilty Feminist," Millie Bobby Brown spoke candidly about being sexualized as a child and teen star, and noted that the "gross" behavior has continued even after she reached adulthood in February. "I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18," she said. "[I'm] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age. It's gross."

Brown admitted that the public's hypersexualization of her has been "overwhelming," but noted that it shouldn't take away from her living her life. "I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," she said (via People). The only difference, she explained, is that she's "doing that in the public eye."

This isn't the first time that Brown spoke about the media's treatment of her. After turning 16 in 2020, Brown posted a video on Instagram, outlining the unfair headlines that have been written about her over the years. "I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me," she captioned the post, warning the media and the public to be more forgiving of their coverage toward her, but adding that she'll never be "defeated" by the negative headlines.