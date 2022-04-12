Rihanna Reveals Rare Details About Her Relationship With A$AP Rocky
Fans of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have shipped the two for years, but it wasn't until December 2020 that the pair seemingly made their romantic relationship official. In the weeks that followed, the "Diamond" singer and "Wave Gods" rapper would go on to be spotted together several times, with a source revealing to People that the two were "inseparable."
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship may appear to have happened out of nowhere, but the pair has a longstanding history. In 2012, A$AP Rocky joined the Barbadian songstress on her song, "Cockiness," which they later performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. The following year, A$AP Rocky opened for Rihanna on the North American stretch of her Diamonds World Tour. Now, nearly a decade later, the pair is arguably one of the most talked-about celebrity couples. And while the pair have previously remained mum about the details of their courtship, Rihanna has now revealed some surprising details about their romance.
Rihanna says she friend-zoned A$AP Rocky
In a new cover story for the May 2022 issue of Vogue, pop superstar Rihanna is opening up about her friend-turned-boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The couple — who previously announced that they would be expecting their first child — had a seemingly long road to romantic bliss, according to Rihanna. Donning a red bodysuit and matching gloves on the cover of the publication, the singer revealed to Vogue that she kept A$AP Rocky friend-zoned for years.
"People don't get out of the friend zone very easily with me," she said. Adding, "I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in." Rihanna also recalled her 2012 performance with A$AP Rocky and explained that she was equally as surprised when he grabbed her butt on stage. "My manager was like, Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this s**t slide."
For his part, Rocky has also gushed over his relationship with Rihanna. The Harlem native previously spoke about his love for the "Umbrella" singer, in a 2021 interview with GQ. "I think when you know, you know," he told the publication. Adding, "She's the One."