Rihanna Reveals Rare Details About Her Relationship With A$AP Rocky

In a new cover story for the May 2022 issue of Vogue, pop superstar Rihanna is opening up about her friend-turned-boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The couple — who previously announced that they would be expecting their first child — had a seemingly long road to romantic bliss, according to Rihanna. Donning a red bodysuit and matching gloves on the cover of the publication, the singer revealed to Vogue that she kept A$AP Rocky friend-zoned for years.

"People don't get out of the friend zone very easily with me," she said. Adding, "I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in." Rihanna also recalled her 2012 performance with A$AP Rocky and explained that she was equally as surprised when he grabbed her butt on stage. "My manager was like, Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this s**t slide."

For his part, Rocky has also gushed over his relationship with Rihanna. The Harlem native previously spoke about his love for the "Umbrella" singer, in a 2021 interview with GQ. "I think when you know, you know," he told the publication. Adding, "She's the One."