Christine Brown's Peaceful Snap Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

A lot has changed in the past year for "Sister Wives" star Christine Brown. In November 2021, she made headlines for leaving her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown, according to People. Until their separation, the couple sported a polygamist lifestyle, and Kody is currently still in three other marriage, although he's supposedly still "grieving" his ex-wife. Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, and Meri Brown were all present while Christine was married to Kody on the TLC series. And Christine apparently wasn't fond of her ex-husband's desire to be intimate with multiple women.

Christine and Kody's different views on polygamy is eventually what brought their marriage to an end. However, People noted that Christine and Kody weren't intimate with each other for some time before going separate ways. Kody claimed that they weren't romantic anymore because he felt like his ex-wife was "stabbing" him in the back amid rumors she wanted to leave him.

Now the former couple "will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives," as they share six children together, according to an Instagram Instagram post made by Christine in November 2021. And five months after her longtime marriage ended, fans think Christine is looking happier, per Screen Rant.