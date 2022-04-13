Comedian Ali Wong Has Sad News About Her Marriage

Comedian Ali Wong has always joked about her marriage in her comedy specials. She met her future husband, entrepreneur and businessman Justin Haukta, at a wedding in 2010. After dating for several years, the couple married on November 27, 2014, in San Fransisco, as per The Sun. They have since welcomed two daughters: Mari in 2015, and Nikki in 2017.

Sadly, Ali Wong and Justin Haukta have announced that they are officially calling it quits on their eight-year marriage. "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source told People. In 2019, during an interview with Health, Wong was very candid about her marriage and how fame has affected them. "It's definitely weird," she said. "I'm very open about the fact that we go to therapy. We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple."

The "Always Be My Maybe" star explained that Haukta was very supportive of her career, she also mentioned her lifestyle is not what he expected for the both of them. "He's not an event person," Wong added. "So we decided that he's not going to come to any more events—it's just not how he wants to spend his time."