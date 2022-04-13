Comedian Ali Wong Has Sad News About Her Marriage
Comedian Ali Wong has always joked about her marriage in her comedy specials. She met her future husband, entrepreneur and businessman Justin Haukta, at a wedding in 2010. After dating for several years, the couple married on November 27, 2014, in San Fransisco, as per The Sun. They have since welcomed two daughters: Mari in 2015, and Nikki in 2017.
Sadly, Ali Wong and Justin Haukta have announced that they are officially calling it quits on their eight-year marriage. "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source told People. In 2019, during an interview with Health, Wong was very candid about her marriage and how fame has affected them. "It's definitely weird," she said. "I'm very open about the fact that we go to therapy. We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple."
The "Always Be My Maybe" star explained that Haukta was very supportive of her career, she also mentioned her lifestyle is not what he expected for the both of them. "He's not an event person," Wong added. "So we decided that he's not going to come to any more events—it's just not how he wants to spend his time."
Ali Wong and Justin Haukta are getting a divorce
What sparked the divorce is still unclear but in Wong's memoir Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life, the actor revealed she signed a prenup before getting married. "I was very motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband." Wong also praised her father's values for pushing her to sign in. "Being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."
Wong has always been open about her love life, During her most recent Netflix special "Ali Wong: Don Wong" — which was released in February — the actor admitted she was jealous of single people and said she "was once free."
She went on, "like an idiot, I asked this dude to ask me to go to prison. And now I'm in monogamy jail and I don't know how to get out." Although her stand-up was previously recorded, those words have now become her reality.