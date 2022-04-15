Grease Actor Arrested Again And Facing Multiple Charges

Actor Eddie Deezen was once best known for playing Eugene in "Grease" and "Grease 2" — the geeky student teased by the middle-aged teenagers in the Thunderbirds. We're sorry to say that these days, Deezen may be better known for his bizarre arrests than for his work as an actor.

Deezen, now 65-years-old, was arrested back in September 2021, according to TMZ, after creating a disturbance at a restaurant in Maryland around lunchtime. He apparently refused to leave the restaurant, even after the cops were called. According to the report, Deezen tried to hide behind a woman sitting in a booth and then started throwing dishes and food at the officers. The cops eventually removed him, and he was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

This was not to be Deezen's last arrest, sadly. It looks like he's been taken into custody once again, this time for much more serious allegations.