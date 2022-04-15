Julia Roberts Says She's Ready To Return To One Of Her Most Famous Roles

When it comes to the domain of romantic comedies, Julia Roberts is one of the reigning Hollywood supremes. Who can forget the genre-defining hits "Pretty Woman," "My Best Friend's Wedding," and "Notting Hill"? In a 2020 Rotten Tomatoes poll, Roberts even edged out fellow genre-frequenters Meg Ryan and Sandra Bullock for the title of "Queen of Rom-coms." Roberts told Cinema.com in 2001 while promoting "The Mexican," another romantic comedy in which she starred opposite Brad Pitt, "I'm a great romantic and I believe in true love."

Happily married to cinematographer Danny Moder since 2002, Roberts seemed to have a change of heart about career moves in recent years. The mega-star told Entertainment Tonight in 2018 that romantic comedies require many inexperienced antics of its star, which she suspects audiences no longer deem fit for her. "There came a point in my career where people thought I had turned on romantic comedies, which... I love to be in them, I love to watch them," she explained. "But sometimes, they just don't work at a certain point of life experience."

Despite growing out of rom-coms, so to speak, there's one iconic role Roberts would love to revive.