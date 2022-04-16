Steven Seagal Faces Bold Accusation About His On-Set Behavior

Steven Seagal has a long history of controversial run-ins with castmates. His hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" in 1991 was notorious for being a trainwreck. Years after the infamous episode aired, "SNL" cast members spoke about how difficult Seagal was to work with. "He just wasn't funny and he was very critical of the cast and writing staff," Tim Meadows said in the 2002 book "Live From New York," per Ultimate Classic Rock. "He didn't realize that you can't tell somebody they're stupid on Wednesday and expect them to continue writing for you on Saturday," Meadows added.

Bob Odenkirk, who worked on "SNL" as a writer at the time, had similar sentiments about Seagal's hosting gig. While appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" in February, Odenkirk called the "Hard to Kill" star a "nightmare" to work with. In fact, Seagal came in totally unprepared and had no idea that "SNL" was a comedy sketch show. "I haven't seen your show, I don't know what you do here," Odenkirk recalled Seagal saying.

Many people in the industry had spoken out against Seagal over the years. Portia de Rossi alleged that Seagal tried to assault her when she auditioned for one of his movies. "He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants," de Rossi tweeted in 2017. Unfortunately, De Rossi is not the only celebrity to accuse Seagal of troublesome behavior.