What We Know About The Batman Star Barry Keoghan's Reported Arrest

Over the weekend of April 10, "The Batman" star Barry Keoghan was arrested. The infraction occurred when the actor, 29, was back home in Ireland at the time of the arrest, per the Irish Independent.

Over the past year, Keoghan has faced a tumultuous time in his home country with law enforcement. In August, the actor was reportedly attacked and hospitalized. When local law enforcement responded to the incident, Keoghan was found with serious injuries, including facial cuts. Keoghan was outside of a local hotel at the time before being transported to the hospital where he was treated and eventually released, according to the Sunday World.

Keoghan has been known to enjoy frequenting his home and has even been given a humorous nickname during his visits. "That's all I'm referred to as, 'Hollywood.' I've no first name. But it's great to have that sense of humility and being brought back down," he told the Sunday World in September. But now "The Batman" star is back home and was almost behind bars after being arrested last weekend.