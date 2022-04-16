Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comments About His Relationship With Taylor Swift
After a series of high-profile relationships, it appears that Taylor Swift has shifted her views on dating publicly. The "willow" singer has been romantically linked to a number of Hollywood stars including Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, and Jake Gyllenhaal, according to Elle. Swift has previously made no secret of her romantic quarrels and has even written songs about several of her past relationships. However, Swift has seemingly taken a different approach to her current relationship with her boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn.
Swift and Alwyn were first spotted together in 2017 when a photog caught the couple grabbing coffee in Nashville. Since then, the pair have remained an item but have chosen to keep the details of their union private. Swift spoke about the decision in a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone. "I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," she said. Now, Alwyn is speaking out about the decision to remain mum about his relationship with the pop singer.
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift value privacy
Joe Alwyn appears to be on the same page as his beau, Taylor Swift, when it comes to keeping their relationship under wraps. The actor, who is set to star in the upcoming Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney's "Conversations With Friends," recently sat down with Elle and revealed the reason why he keeps his relationship with Swift as private as possible.
"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else,' he told the publication. Adding, 'We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive ... The more you give — and frankly, even if you don't give it — something will be taken."
Alwyn and Swift appear to be following the same motto, as a quick check of their social media pages, similarly reveals no details about their courtship. However, in 2020, Alwyn did share a series of photos on his Instagram Story of Swift's cat, Benjamin Button, but none of the "All Too Well" singer herself (via Marie Claire).