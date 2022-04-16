Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comments About His Relationship With Taylor Swift

After a series of high-profile relationships, it appears that Taylor Swift has shifted her views on dating publicly. The "willow" singer has been romantically linked to a number of Hollywood stars including Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, and Jake Gyllenhaal, according to Elle. Swift has previously made no secret of her romantic quarrels and has even written songs about several of her past relationships. However, Swift has seemingly taken a different approach to her current relationship with her boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn.

Swift and Alwyn were first spotted together in 2017 when a photog caught the couple grabbing coffee in Nashville. Since then, the pair have remained an item but have chosen to keep the details of their union private. Swift spoke about the decision in a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone. "I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," she said. Now, Alwyn is speaking out about the decision to remain mum about his relationship with the pop singer.