What Former Disney Channel Star Raviv Ullman Is Doing Today

Raviv Ullman was the star of the Disney Channel series "Phil of the Future," in which he played a teen from 2121 stuck in the early aughts due to a malfunctioning time machine, but his future appearances on television weren't as prolific as some of his co-stars. Brenda Song kept working for the House of Mouse for a few more years, while Evan Peters discovered he had a real talent for terrifying television viewers on "American Horror Story."

Phil's BFF, Keely, was played by Aly Michalka, who would go on to star on "Hellcats" and "iZombie." So, the series produced a number of success stories, but what about its star? Ullman was born in Israel and raised in Connecticut, where he first got involved in theater. He performed in stage plays in New York as a child before getting cast on "Phil of the Future" changed the trajectory of his career. "It was a totally different world," he told The Actor's Audience in 2013. "Everything that I was doing had kind of been flipped upside down."

While some former Disney Channel stars have blasted the network, Ullman looked back on his experience fondly and even forged an enduring friendship. "Raviv is the only one I see on a monthly basis," Michalka told TV Tango in 2010. "No, we are not dating. Me and Raviv never dated, which is really funny." But now, Ullman is sharing some big relationship news and giving fans a rare update on his life.