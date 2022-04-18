The Tragic Death Of DJ Kay Slay

DJ Kay Slay (born Keith Grayson) has died. He was 55 years old.

"Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay," the disc jockey's family began in a statement obtained by People. "A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations," the statement continued. "In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss."

It's reported that the record executive died of COVID-19, a diagnosis he received four months prior to his death. Before that, however, Kay Slay spent his time working in the music industry and as a valued employee of Hot 97, a New York hip hop radio station. "A cultural icon, Kay Slay was more than just a DJ, to us he was family and a vital part of what made Hot 97 the successful station it is today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans worldwide and we will always and forever celebrate The Drama King's legacy," the station released in a statement.