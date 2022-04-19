Mac Miller's Drug Supplier Is Officially Facing Major Legal Consequences
Many questions have remained unanswered since Mac Miller's untimely death in 2018. For those who don't remember, the rapper died of a drug overdose at 26. The fatal overdose occurred a few months after splitting with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Grande, who was engaged to Pete Davidson at the time.
Nearly a year after Miller's death, feds raided the homes of one of the men who sold him the fatal drugs, Ryan Reavis. Cops allegedly found a medical prescription pad, drug paraphernalia, prescription pills, and marijuana, per Page Six. Reavis was arrested and pleaded guilty to numerous charges in 2021. Along with Reavis, police also arrested two other men in connection with drug distribution related to Miller's death.
Though he pled guilty a year ago, the first of the men, Reavis, has only just been sentenced — making this the first small step in the direction of justice for Miller and his distraught family.
Mac Miller's loved ones are still trying to cope with the loss
Ryan Reavis, one of the men who sold Mac Miller drugs fatally laced with fentanyl, was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison, per Page Six. The ten-year sentence was a compromise as prosecutors reportedly requested a 12-year sentencing, and Reavis' attorneys thought five would be more reasonable.
Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, attended the sentencing and spoke about the loss of her son, which affects her to this day. "My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world," she said. "Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything — his life, plans, music, dreams."
Miller's former girlfriend, Ariana Grande — who married Dalton Gomez in May 2021 — has also spent years trying to deal with his death. "With something like [Miller's overdose], I think that experience with him was traumatic for her, as it would be for anyone," Paul Cantor, the author of "Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller," told USA Today in January. "I think she was and still is grappling with what occurred."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).