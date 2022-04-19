Mac Miller's Drug Supplier Is Officially Facing Major Legal Consequences

Ryan Reavis, one of the men who sold Mac Miller drugs fatally laced with fentanyl, was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison, per Page Six. The ten-year sentence was a compromise as prosecutors reportedly requested a 12-year sentencing, and Reavis' attorneys thought five would be more reasonable.

Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, attended the sentencing and spoke about the loss of her son, which affects her to this day. "My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world," she said. "Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything — his life, plans, music, dreams."

Miller's former girlfriend, Ariana Grande — who married Dalton Gomez in May 2021 — has also spent years trying to deal with his death. "With something like [Miller's overdose], I think that experience with him was traumatic for her, as it would be for anyone," Paul Cantor, the author of "Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller," told USA Today in January. "I think she was and still is grappling with what occurred."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).