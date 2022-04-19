Kanye West Has Officially Lost Another Famous Friend

It's fair to say Kanye "Ye" West has had his fair share of feuds.

As reported by Billboard, Ye had beef with fellow rapper 50 Cent in 2007. It all started when Ye moved the release date for his third studio album, "Graduation," to the same week 50 Cent had plans of releasing his record, "Curtis." Since both artists are heavyweights in the rap game, a competition between who would reach the top spot caused a media frenzy. As noted by DailyRapFacts, 50 Cent said he would quit if Ye outsold his record. When it came down to release week, Ye's "Graduation" sold 957,000 while 50 Cent's "Curtis" sold 691,000 — quite a big difference, but still a lot of sales. Ultimately, 50 Cent didn't let this battle get the best of him and has continued to make music.

Before his romance with Kim Kardashian, Ye used to date Amber Rose, who he doesn't seem to think highly of. On a 2020 episode of the "No Jumper" podcast, she revealed she is still being "picked on" publicly by her ex. "I think that if you looked up every time he has bullied me maybe online, I haven't looked it up, I'm sure a lot of stuff will come up... I just move on, I'm happy," she said. "He just called me a prostitute at his rally... Ten years later, just leave me alone."

After working closely with musician Kid Cudi, it appears he is another enemy on Ye's list.