Prince Harry Reveals What He Really Considers His Home These Days
Prince Harry has made many moves since stepping back from his royal duties in January 2020, per Glamour. With his wife, Meghan Markle by his side, the former Duke of Sussex parted ways with the United Kingdom after growing up under the monarch's strict reign and moved to southern California looking for freedom. In February 2021, he met up with James Corden on "The Late Late Show" and specified the move was to better the future of his family and health. He explained, "We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do." He and Meghan share two children, Archie and Lilibet.
When Harry and Meghan first tried to establish their roots in California in March 2020, they initially chose to settle in Los Angeles, however, their stay in the celebrity-packed city didn't last long, per Us Weekly. An insider to the royals stated that Meghan and Harry "wanted to give Los Angeles a shot." But after four months, the couple moved to a more secluded community in Santa Barbara, as Us Weekly's source claimed, "Harry absolutely hated" Los Angeles because "they lacked privacy."
With Harry and Meghan on a mission to build a tabloid-free life for the past two years, they've had to adjust their living circumstances numerous times. Now, Harry is clarifying where he most feels at home.
Santa Barbara welcomed Prince Harry 'with open arms'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara in July 2020, reported Us Weekly. According to an interview Harry did on "Today," he's feeling more comfortable in California, although the former royal added he's "not sure how many people truly feel peaceful" due to the current state of the world. "There's so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there's also so much to worry about," Harry stated. He explained that his new mantra is about "trying to make the world a better place for my kids," explaining, "Otherwise, what's the point in bringing kids into this world, right?"
While opening up to Hoda Kotb for the in-depth April 20 segment, Harry said that "home for me now, for the time being, is in the States, and it feels that way as well." He told Kotb that the community of Santa Barbara "welcomed [them] with open arms," which made the move easier on his family. According to Hello! magazine, Harry and Meghan's home in Santa Barbara comes with a kids' playground, pool, and tennis court. It's also equipped with banks of rose flowers and a separate on-site facility used for tea.
We're glad to see Harry and Meghan enjoying their time in California, and can't wait for the couple to share more about their journey in the United States.