Prince Harry Reveals What He Really Considers His Home These Days

Prince Harry has made many moves since stepping back from his royal duties in January 2020, per Glamour. With his wife, Meghan Markle by his side, the former Duke of Sussex parted ways with the United Kingdom after growing up under the monarch's strict reign and moved to southern California looking for freedom. In February 2021, he met up with James Corden on "The Late Late Show" and specified the move was to better the future of his family and health. He explained, "We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do." He and Meghan share two children, Archie and Lilibet.

When Harry and Meghan first tried to establish their roots in California in March 2020, they initially chose to settle in Los Angeles, however, their stay in the celebrity-packed city didn't last long, per Us Weekly. An insider to the royals stated that Meghan and Harry "wanted to give Los Angeles a shot." But after four months, the couple moved to a more secluded community in Santa Barbara, as Us Weekly's source claimed, "Harry absolutely hated" Los Angeles because "they lacked privacy."

With Harry and Meghan on a mission to build a tabloid-free life for the past two years, they've had to adjust their living circumstances numerous times. Now, Harry is clarifying where he most feels at home.