Why Prince Harry's Latest Comments About The Queen Have People Calling Him A Hypocrite

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, hasn't made things easy for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the last two years. In January 2020, he and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, decided to halt their royal duties and ditch the United Kingdom in the process, per Fox News. Since then, Harry and Meghan have comfortably settled in Montecito, California with their son, Archie, and daughter, Lilibet.

On April 20, Harry gave an update on his family's life during an in-depth interview with "Today" host Hoda Kotb. The former royal explained, "Home for me now, for the time being ... it's in the States." During the interview, Harry also mentioned that he's still keeping a close eye on his grandmother from afar. On top of that, he mentioned stopping by his former royal stomping grounds to visit the queen and made quite an eyebrow-raising comment that's got the internet buzzing.

It's no secret Harry and Meghan have put the monarch under intense pressure since their U.K. exit. Between the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused a member of the royal family of using racist remarks, and Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir, some are claiming the duke doesn't mean what he says.