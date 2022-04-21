Roseanne Barr's Latest Rant Against ABC Is Sure To Turn Heads

Roseanne Barr got real in her new documentary "Roseanne: Kicked Out of Hollywood." Barr claimed that ABC execs repeatedly asked her to delete her Twitter but she refused. "I'm a g**damn American and I'm not going to do it," she says in the doc, per the New York Post. "I'm a comic. I'm a bad girl. I'm too rock and roll. I'm going to say f*** it and f*** you until I take my last breath." Barr also claimed that it wasn't just the network that was concerned about the ways in which her Twitter presence might jeopardize her future. "Everyone was begging me to give up my Twitter. Everyone," she said. "My kids were trying to lock me out, but I wouldn't because it's like I just couldn't."

The comedian also argued that the Tweet which got her fired was a misunderstanding. She claimed it was only inadvertently racist as she didn't realize that the Obama aid she was tweeting about was not white. Regardless, she was still fired and these days chalks the whole thing up to a "witch-burning."

Barr may never return to ABC, but the TV family she left behind is still going strong. "The Conners" is currently on its 4th season and has a slew of impressive guest stars lined up for future episodes, including Christopher Lloyd, per Deadline. As for Barr, she's still on Twitter but hasn't been active since 2020 — probably for the best.