The Untold Truth Of Marine Le Pen

Chances are that if you're interested in international politics, then you've heard of Marine Le Pen. In April 2022, the French lawyer and politician made global headlines for giving French President Emmanuel Macron a run for his money in France's presidential election. Le Pen, who has run for president twice before and is doing so as a far-right candidate, has been proving to be quite a force this time around.

It appears that Macron and Le Pen, who are the top contenders in the race, hold very different views on several issues. While Le Pen is known for being a nationalist and is anti-immigration, Macron is pro-European and a centrist. Yet Le Pen has seemingly found her success in appealing to French people's wallets, addressing inflation and the need for more jobs in the country. She explained (via AP News), "I obviously consider that immigration and insecurity are serious problems ... but there's not just that. I worry about making ends meet as much as the end of France."

Le Pen has been in politics for a long time, previously serving as the president of the National Rally, a far-right political party, for a decade between 2011 and 2021. During that time, she worked to revamp the party's image to seem less extreme and is now doing the same with her latest presidential campaign. It's clear that Le Pen is making a name for herself not only in France but around the world. So let's get to know the woman who may be France's next president.