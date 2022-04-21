Zendaya Spills Touching Details About Her Relationship With Tom Holland
Zendaya's performance in HBO's "Euphoria" is definitely unmissable. Variety has called it the "most tweeted TV show of the decade," and it's easy to see why if you caught the climax of Season 2. Lexi's play! Cassie's affair with Nate! Rue spilling the beans to Maddie! It's the rollercoaster season that launched a thousand memes.
Zendaya's gritty performance of troubled teen Rue, who battles substance use and the emotional trauma of losing her father to cancer, won her an Emmy in 2020, making her the youngest recipient of the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama" award in history. Yet for the DIY woman who consistently does her own makeup for every red carpet event, she definitely still gets by with a little help from her friends. In this case, her boyfriend Tom Holland.
While the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star isn't a "Euphoria" cast member, that hasn't stopped him from wishing he could be on the often-harrowing show. He told IMDb during a fan-question session in December 2021 that he wants a cameo, and then many fans were certain they spotted him in the auditorium during Lexi's play, per Vulture. When asked by Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya would neither confirm nor deny his cameo, but she did spill that she couldn't have gotten through some of her tougher scenes without her beloved BF by her side.
Zendaya raves about Tom Holland's 'support' and 'love' during Euphoria shoot
Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland tend to keep their relationship out of the headlines, and can even dine in NYC without really being noticed, per Elle. In November 2021, Holland told GQ just how protective he is of their privacy. "A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said. "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."
While we may not know the daily ins-and-outs of their relationship, we just got a snippet of the "love" and "support" they share from Zendaya. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Disney star revealed that she couldn't have endured some of the grittier "Euphoria" scenes without Holland by her side.
When asked how Holland helps her emotionally separate from her harrowing role as Rue on the show, Zendaya replied, "I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that. This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then." Now that's #RelationshipGoals.