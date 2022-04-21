Zendaya Spills Touching Details About Her Relationship With Tom Holland

Zendaya's performance in HBO's "Euphoria" is definitely unmissable. Variety has called it the "most tweeted TV show of the decade," and it's easy to see why if you caught the climax of Season 2. Lexi's play! Cassie's affair with Nate! Rue spilling the beans to Maddie! It's the rollercoaster season that launched a thousand memes.

Zendaya's gritty performance of troubled teen Rue, who battles substance use and the emotional trauma of losing her father to cancer, won her an Emmy in 2020, making her the youngest recipient of the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama" award in history. Yet for the DIY woman who consistently does her own makeup for every red carpet event, she definitely still gets by with a little help from her friends. In this case, her boyfriend Tom Holland.

While the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star isn't a "Euphoria" cast member, that hasn't stopped him from wishing he could be on the often-harrowing show. He told IMDb during a fan-question session in December 2021 that he wants a cameo, and then many fans were certain they spotted him in the auditorium during Lexi's play, per Vulture. When asked by Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya would neither confirm nor deny his cameo, but she did spill that she couldn't have gotten through some of her tougher scenes without her beloved BF by her side.