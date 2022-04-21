90 Day Fiance's Robert Springs And Anny Francisco Suffer A Devastating Loss
"90 Day Fiance" stars Robert Springs and Anny Francisco have shared devastating news regarding one of their two children together. On April 21, Francisco made a post on her personal Instagram page confirming the couple's 7-month-old son, Adriel, died, writing, "Today is one of the worst days of my life ... I am devastated and my family." She went on to tell her followers, "I never thought I would lose my son," explaining he was "a fighter," although "his heart couldn't take it." The reality star ended the update with "my heart is broken it's a big pain."
Springs and Francisco have technically been married since September 2019, but the two entered the limelight after Season 7 of "90 Day Fiance" aired in November 2019, per Us Weekly. Although Springs has five kids with multiple other partners, the reality couple welcomed their daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, in July 2020. They announced the birth of Adriel in September 2021.
Two months after Adriel was born, Springs and Francisco gave insight that their son was dealing with some health issues after sharing a video of him in the hospital. However, there haven't been exact details explaining Adriel's need for medical attention. Since the reality couple is not shy online, the death of Adriel came as a shock, as Springs had shared videos of their son looking seemingly okay just days before his death, CBS News reported.
Fellow 90 Day stars are sending love to Robert and Anny
Following Robert Springs and Anny Francisco announcing their baby boy, Adriel, has died, "90 Day Fiance" fans and castmates are reaching out to show their support for the grieving couple. Debbie Johnson, who appeared in multiple shows in the "90 Day" franchise with her son Colt, commented her sympathies, "Omg, I can't believe this. I am so very sorry." Along with a crying emoji, Johnson added, "Words can not express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family. I'm absolutely devastated ... My love and prayers are with you."
"90 Day Diaries" star Amira Lollysa also showed support for Francisco's post recognizing Adriel's death, writing, "I'm so incredibly sorry my friend! I wish I could take your pain away!" Danielle Mullins Jbali, a cast member on "90 Day Fiance, Happily Ever After" chimed in, "So sorry for your loss, praying for the whole family," while former "90 Day Fiance" star Mike Berk mentioned, "Anny you and Robert are in my thoughts! I am so very sorry. No parent should have to go through this pain."
Fans were also expressing their love, with one person saying, "I pray for your strength it's never easy I really hope that you stay strong what can I say it's a pain that will never go away." Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the Springs and Francisco family during this difficult time.