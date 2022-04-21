90 Day Fiance's Robert Springs And Anny Francisco Suffer A Devastating Loss

"90 Day Fiance" stars Robert Springs and Anny Francisco have shared devastating news regarding one of their two children together. On April 21, Francisco made a post on her personal Instagram page confirming the couple's 7-month-old son, Adriel, died, writing, "Today is one of the worst days of my life ... I am devastated and my family." She went on to tell her followers, "I never thought I would lose my son," explaining he was "a fighter," although "his heart couldn't take it." The reality star ended the update with "my heart is broken it's a big pain."

Springs and Francisco have technically been married since September 2019, but the two entered the limelight after Season 7 of "90 Day Fiance" aired in November 2019, per Us Weekly. Although Springs has five kids with multiple other partners, the reality couple welcomed their daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, in July 2020. They announced the birth of Adriel in September 2021.

Two months after Adriel was born, Springs and Francisco gave insight that their son was dealing with some health issues after sharing a video of him in the hospital. However, there haven't been exact details explaining Adriel's need for medical attention. Since the reality couple is not shy online, the death of Adriel came as a shock, as Springs had shared videos of their son looking seemingly okay just days before his death, CBS News reported.