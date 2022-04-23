Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Is Facing Serious Legal Consequences
Simon Leviev, commonly known as "the Tinder Swindler," was catapulted into the public spotlight when a Netflix documentary by the same name chronicled his alleged misdealing with women from popular dating apps. Leviev — whose real name is Shimon Hayut — was accused of concocting an elaborate ruse to swindle $10 million from women he met online.
Leviev allegedly achieved his deceptive acts by pretending to be the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev. However, following the release of the documentary, the Leviev family filed a lawsuit against the alleged conman, claiming he damaged their family's reputation. "Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family's identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars," Chagit Leviev, the daughter of Lev Leviev, said in a statement to NBC News, adding, "I am relieved that his real identity and actions have been globally exposed, and hopefully this will bring an end to his unscrupulous actions."
Unfortunately for Leviev, his exposure on the popular streaming service continues to shed light on his past actions. The Netflix star has now found himself in further turmoil — and it could result in serious legal consequences.
Spain issues an arrest warrant for Simon Leviev
Simon Leviev's alleged online dating escapades took him all over the world, literally. But now, it appears Leviev's jet-setting ways may have caught up to him, thanks to the popularity of Netflix's "The Tinder Swindler." According to Daily Mail, an arrest warrant has been issued for Leviev in Spain.
According to the outlet, while on a previous trip to Spain, Leviev's Maserati became stuck on a beach and required assistance from police. Leviev told the cops he was visiting the country on vacation and showed them a driver's license with the name of one of his known aliases, Michael Bilton. The authorities eventually made the connection after watching the Netflix documentary on Leviev, and have since asked the court to reopen the criminal case against the alleged swindler, as he produced a fake license — a punishable offense.
But that's simply one more blight on Leviev's journey of corruption. For the three women at the helm of the documentary that started it all, their lives are still being impacted by Leviev's reported actions. Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte have started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay off their debts. As of April 22, the campaign has raised $235,207.