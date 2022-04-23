Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev Is Facing Serious Legal Consequences

Simon Leviev, commonly known as "the Tinder Swindler," was catapulted into the public spotlight when a Netflix documentary by the same name chronicled his alleged misdealing with women from popular dating apps. Leviev — whose real name is Shimon Hayut — was accused of concocting an elaborate ruse to swindle $10 million from women he met online.

Leviev allegedly achieved his deceptive acts by pretending to be the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev. However, following the release of the documentary, the Leviev family filed a lawsuit against the alleged conman, claiming he damaged their family's reputation. "Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family's identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars," Chagit Leviev, the daughter of Lev Leviev, said in a statement to NBC News, adding, "I am relieved that his real identity and actions have been globally exposed, and hopefully this will bring an end to his unscrupulous actions."

Unfortunately for Leviev, his exposure on the popular streaming service continues to shed light on his past actions. The Netflix star has now found himself in further turmoil — and it could result in serious legal consequences.