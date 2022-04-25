Sharon Osbourne Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong

If there is one thing Sharon Osbourne has always been transparent about, it's her plastic surgery journey.

In September 2019, the former "America's Got Talent" judge admitted on the Season 10 of "The Talk" that she had recently gone under the knife after she was informed she looked "very refreshed." Osbourne explained it had been five weeks since she had her facelift operation and went into detail about what she had done. "I had my neck done, my jowls ... He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it,” she said, adding, "But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed." The following month, Osbourne appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and discussed the healing process from the procedure she had undergone on her mouth. "I couldn't find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, 'Why are you snarling at me?' And I'm like, 'I'm not snarling; I'm not doing anything!'" she shared.

While Osbourne's results from her surgery have always had the former reality star looking fresh-faced, she opened up in a new interview about a disastrous facelift from which she recently recovered.