Lea Michele Is Offering To Be A Surrogate For One Of Her Famous Friends
Lea Michele keeps her friends close. The actor caught up with her castmates from the 2006 hit musical, "Spring Awakening," and they still have so much in common. Jonathan Groff, Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Lilli Cooper, and John Gallagher Jr., reunited for a one-night-only reunion concert and made some dreams come true. According to People, Groff had mentioned that Michele and Pritchard's sons should one day watch their mothers in action. He wanted the one-year-old boys to experience Michele and Pritchard singing "Mama Who Bore Me," from the Broadway musical.
Pritchard revealed she and Groff were instrumental in the reunion concert. She shared, "The next night, I had this very vivid dream that we all got back together for a one-night-only concert, we did it as a benefit concert, and it was filmed, and we were all there." She continued, "So I called Jonathan the next day, and I say, 'Groff, I had this amazing vivid dream.' Why can't we do a one-night-only concert?" They set the wheels in motion, and soon enough, her dreams became a reality. Per Deadline, the documentary "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known" will premiere on May 3 on HBO, with the concert itself aiding The Actors Fund.
Michele enjoyed the reconnection for personal reasons, and also referred to Cooper's son. "To see our sons playing together!" she raved, per People. Michele's bestie, Groff, was asked if he also had baby fever, as he was around them so much. Michele's answer surprised even him.
Lea Michele volunteered to carry Jonathan Groff's baby
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff are closer than most. When People asked him if he was broody after being around so many babies, he replied with a noncommital, "Great question!" However, Michele took things one step further and promised, "I'll carry your baby. I will." It seemed as if Groff was not expecting her forthright offer and asked, "You will?" Without skipping a beat, she replied, "Hell yeah! I love being pregnant. It's so much fun." Groff responded by saying, "Good to know." Groff apparently has a willing surrogate to carry his child should he ever want to expand his family. The "Hair" actor came out as gay to Broadway in 2009.
The BFF's relationship runs deep. Not only did Michele name Groff as her maid of honor when she got married, but he has also inspected her vagina. She told Entertainment Weekly that Groff didn't have a lot of experience with the female form. So, with the help of a desk lamp, they had a demonstrative session. She talked about the anatomical lesson in the HBO documentary, "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," explaining that she felt at ease with the production company. "With that level of comfortability came a story of just what goes on behind closed doors between me and Jonathan Groff. That's only one of them. There's a lot of other things," she added. Michele and Groff have certainly taken their friendship to the next level.