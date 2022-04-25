Lea Michele Is Offering To Be A Surrogate For One Of Her Famous Friends

Lea Michele keeps her friends close. The actor caught up with her castmates from the 2006 hit musical, "Spring Awakening," and they still have so much in common. Jonathan Groff, Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Lilli Cooper, and John Gallagher Jr., reunited for a one-night-only reunion concert and made some dreams come true. According to People, Groff had mentioned that Michele and Pritchard's sons should one day watch their mothers in action. He wanted the one-year-old boys to experience Michele and Pritchard singing "Mama Who Bore Me," from the Broadway musical.

Pritchard revealed she and Groff were instrumental in the reunion concert. She shared, "The next night, I had this very vivid dream that we all got back together for a one-night-only concert, we did it as a benefit concert, and it was filmed, and we were all there." She continued, "So I called Jonathan the next day, and I say, 'Groff, I had this amazing vivid dream.' Why can't we do a one-night-only concert?" They set the wheels in motion, and soon enough, her dreams became a reality. Per Deadline, the documentary "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known" will premiere on May 3 on HBO, with the concert itself aiding The Actors Fund.

Michele enjoyed the reconnection for personal reasons, and also referred to Cooper's son. "To see our sons playing together!" she raved, per People. Michele's bestie, Groff, was asked if he also had baby fever, as he was around them so much. Michele's answer surprised even him.