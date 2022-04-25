What We Know About The Scary Car Crash That Almost Took Jared Padalecki's Life
In addition to playing on-screen siblings in the hit series "Supernatural," Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles appear to have developed a close bond off-screen, as well. The show, which ran from 2005 to 2020, saw brothers Sam and Dean Winchester — played by Padalecki and Ackles, respectively — hunt ghouls, demons, and other ungodly creatures. The CW sci-fi drama series ended after 15 seasons, but Padelecki and Ackles have seemingly maintained a solid bromance.
Padalecki even posted a tribute to his former co-star on the one-year anniversary of the show's finale. "I will never be able to put into words what my time with #SamWinchester gave me." Padalecki wrote on Instagram. "More importantly, I'll never be able to put into words what the relationships that were built STILL mean to me."
However, Jensen recently revealed that his TV brother was in a serious car accident. And, while there is little information available about Padalecki's state following the tragedy, Jensen was able to provide fans with an update on his former co-star's recovery.
Jared Padalecki is 'lucky' to be alive
After being involved in a near-fatal car accident, Jared Padalecki is on his way to recovery, according to his "Supernatural" co-star, Jensen Ackles. While at the New Jersey stop on the Supernatural Official Convention Tour, Ackles confirmed that Padalecki was absent from the event due to a "very bad car accident."
"He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive." Ackles explained to a shocked crowd. "He's home recovering, which the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."
Ackles went on to explain that there were no fatalities as a result of the accident and that Padalecki is expected to make a full recovery. Padalecki also apologized to fans for missing the event, tweeting, "Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."