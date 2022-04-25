What We Know About The Scary Car Crash That Almost Took Jared Padalecki's Life

In addition to playing on-screen siblings in the hit series "Supernatural," Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles appear to have developed a close bond off-screen, as well. The show, which ran from 2005 to 2020, saw brothers Sam and Dean Winchester — played by Padalecki and Ackles, respectively — hunt ghouls, demons, and other ungodly creatures. The CW sci-fi drama series ended after 15 seasons, but Padelecki and Ackles have seemingly maintained a solid bromance.

Padalecki even posted a tribute to his former co-star on the one-year anniversary of the show's finale. "I will never be able to put into words what my time with #SamWinchester gave me." Padalecki wrote on Instagram. "More importantly, I'll never be able to put into words what the relationships that were built STILL mean to me."

However, Jensen recently revealed that his TV brother was in a serious car accident. And, while there is little information available about Padalecki's state following the tragedy, Jensen was able to provide fans with an update on his former co-star's recovery.