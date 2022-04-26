Princess Bride Star Cary Elwes Just Experienced A Frightening Medical Emergency

Cary Elwes has gone through a lot during his long career. He sustained not one but two serious injuries on the set of his most famous movie, "The Princess Bride," earning himself a reputation for being accident-prone.

In the uber-popular 1987 fairy-tale film, Elwes plays farm boy Westley, aka the swashbuckling Dread Pirate Roberts. One day, about a week into filming, Elwes severely broke his big toe while messing around on costar Andre the Giant's all-terrain vehicle, as he explained in his book "As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales From the Making of The Princess Bride," per /Film. Elwes horrifically says he "bent the toe all the way backwards and snapped it." Afraid that he would be fired, Elwes somehow didn't go to the hospital until they had finished filming for the day.

However, some days later, Elwes suffered another serious injury. While trying to get a realistic reaction to Christopher Guest pretending to knock Westley out, Elwes suggested that Guest actually hit his head with the metal sword he was holding. The resulting "tap" on the head literally knocked Elwes out, landing him in the hospital and requiring stitches — from the same doctor who treated his toe injury. Still, the shot made it into the film. As Elwes explained, "when you see Westley fall to the ground and pass out, that's not acting. That's an overzealous actor actually losing consciousness."

Now, the accident-prone Elwes has ended up in the hospital again, but not from a filming incident. Warning — this photo is a bit graphic.