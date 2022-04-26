90 Day Fiance's Anna Campisi And Mursel Mistanoglu Welcomed A New Addition To Their Family

"90 Day Fiance" stars Anna Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu's relationship has been filled with dramatic events. Early on in their relationship, Mistanoglu had left America to return home to Turkey. Later, he changed his mind and wanted to come back to the states to marry Campisi, and was able to do so on his existing K-1 visa, but was under a strict time constraint. "Like, I can't believe that we're even getting an opportunity for this interview. This whole thing is just crazy," Campisi told "90 Day Fiance" producers in January 2020.

After over a year of marriage, the couple decided to have a child together, but the process was not straightforward. In an Instagram post from July 2021, Campisi uploaded a snap of her frozen embryos, as the duo was using a surrogate. The embryos had a long distance to travel since the surrogate was located in Ukraine. Fortunately, the surrogacy was a success, and on January 16 the TLC star announced on Instagram that the couple was expecting a baby boy. She uploaded a snap of a yellow onesie that said "Future Beekeeper" across the front, as the couple had co-founded the company Beauty and the Bees together.

The next month, Campisi and Mistanoglu's parenthood journey took a dramatic turn. "Our surrogate had to leave her home with her family, to a safer area," Campisi wrote on Instagram about their Ukrainian surrogate on February 24. Getting their child safely out of that country had its own set of stressful roadblocks.