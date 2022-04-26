Kevin Hart Just Closed Potentially The Biggest Deal Of His Life

Kevin Hart is a self-proclaimed comedic rockstar, and he has the track record to prove it. According to Billboard, Hart's What Now? Tour was one of the highest-grossest comedy tours in history, selling more than 600,000 tickets. Furthermore, the theatrical release of the concert film brought in $23 million domestically, and sold more than 1 million DVDs, per The Numbers.

In addition to Hart's ventures as an entertainer, the comedian has also launched several creative business ventures. In 2009, the actor started HartBeat Productions with the goal of developing various television and film projects. The company, which started with only two employees, now has over 40 team members and Hart continues to have an active role in leadership. To further expand his empire, Hart partnered with Lionsgate in 2017 to create the streaming platform, Laugh Out Loud, per Variety.

Now, over a decade since Hart launched his first production company, the "Think Like a Man" star has just inked a new deal — and it may be his biggest business venture yet.