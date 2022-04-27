Ne-Yo Just Reaffirmed His Love For His Wife In A Major Way

It seems singer Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith still have a lot of love for one another.

After being married for nearly four years, Page Six reported the pair had split in February 2020. After much speculation, Ne-Yo cleared up any rumors and set the record straight while appearing on the "Private Talk With Alexis Texas" podcast. "It's slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce," he explained before stating there is no bad blood between them. "There's nothing bad to say about her," he continued, adding, "She's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children and she's always gonna be that and I will always respect her." At this time, the pair shared two kids. With that being said, the duo gave their relationship another go and announced they were expecting their third child together the following February on Instagram. "Overjoyed to announce......the family is expanding," the "Let Me Love You" hitmaker wrote.

In June 2021, Ne-Yo revealed on Instagram that he and Smith welcomed a daughter named Isabella Rose Smith. With a new addition to the family, the couple just reaffirmed their love for one another in a big way.