Ne-Yo Just Reaffirmed His Love For His Wife In A Major Way
It seems singer Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith still have a lot of love for one another.
After being married for nearly four years, Page Six reported the pair had split in February 2020. After much speculation, Ne-Yo cleared up any rumors and set the record straight while appearing on the "Private Talk With Alexis Texas" podcast. "It's slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce," he explained before stating there is no bad blood between them. "There's nothing bad to say about her," he continued, adding, "She's a fantastic woman. She's the mother of my children and she's always gonna be that and I will always respect her." At this time, the pair shared two kids. With that being said, the duo gave their relationship another go and announced they were expecting their third child together the following February on Instagram. "Overjoyed to announce......the family is expanding," the "Let Me Love You" hitmaker wrote.
In June 2021, Ne-Yo revealed on Instagram that he and Smith welcomed a daughter named Isabella Rose Smith. With a new addition to the family, the couple just reaffirmed their love for one another in a big way.
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith got married again in Las Vegas
After briefly splitting over two years ago, Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith got married once again in Las Vegas. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, their luxurious wedding took place on the roof of the Resorts World Las Vegas. As seen on Smith's Instagram, she shared a video that displayed the venue being covered in red roses. In another video upload, Smith gave her followers a mini insight into their big day, showing off their first dance and a clip of the moment she walked down the aisle.
In Smith's video clips, Ne-Yo looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while his wife stunned in a white wedding gown that featured a train. To accessorize, she opted for a crystalized crown. As noted by ET, their towering wedding cake included a variety of flavors, including salty caramel, chocolate, and pumpkin.
Following their big ceremony, Ne-Yo took to Instagram to express how "honored and beyond happy" he felt in a touching video. "This weekend means the world to me," Crystal said in the same clip. "Everything that it's about, everything that it is and the fact that I get to do it with you. I love you forever and always a million times, a million years. I will always choose you." Congratulations, Ne-Yo and Crystal!