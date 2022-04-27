Madonna's Relationship With Her Much Younger Boyfriend Is Reportedly Over

Madonna has had her fair share of relationships over her decades-long career. The Queen of Pop has been married two times, walking down the aisle with Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, per Gulf News. Recently, she has been known to be dating her backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, who is 35 years her junior.

Over the years, Madonna hasn't said too much about her recent flame in interviews, but has instead documented many moments with Williams on her Instagram page, which boasts more than 17 million followers. On April 24, 2021, she wished Williams well on his birthday by sharing a video clip that showed off numerous photos of the pair together. "Happy Birthday My Love...... Thank you for opening my Eyes. How Can I explain how i feel ?" she wrote. "Lets get Unconscious," she added, referencing lyrics to her song "Bedtime Story." Two months later, Madonna shared a series of pics of her and Williams at a Pride Party at Boom Boom Room. In August 2021, the pair went on a family trip to Italy to celebrate Madonna's birthday.

With so much of her personal life shared on social media, many may have noticed that Williams hasn't made an appearance in any of Madonna's posts this year. According to new reports, the pair have gone their separate ways.