Madonna's Relationship With Her Much Younger Boyfriend Is Reportedly Over
Madonna has had her fair share of relationships over her decades-long career. The Queen of Pop has been married two times, walking down the aisle with Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, per Gulf News. Recently, she has been known to be dating her backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams, who is 35 years her junior.
Over the years, Madonna hasn't said too much about her recent flame in interviews, but has instead documented many moments with Williams on her Instagram page, which boasts more than 17 million followers. On April 24, 2021, she wished Williams well on his birthday by sharing a video clip that showed off numerous photos of the pair together. "Happy Birthday My Love...... Thank you for opening my Eyes. How Can I explain how i feel ?" she wrote. "Lets get Unconscious," she added, referencing lyrics to her song "Bedtime Story." Two months later, Madonna shared a series of pics of her and Williams at a Pride Party at Boom Boom Room. In August 2021, the pair went on a family trip to Italy to celebrate Madonna's birthday.
With so much of her personal life shared on social media, many may have noticed that Williams hasn't made an appearance in any of Madonna's posts this year. According to new reports, the pair have gone their separate ways.
Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams are in different places in life
After three years of dating, Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams have reportedly called it quits. Despite the 35-year-age gap between them, the reason for their split is due to a completely different reason.
"Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split," an inside source told The Sun. "She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family." They continued, "Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There's a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate." The sources note Madonna and Williams have no "hard feelings" towards one another and are still "on good terms." After spending a lot of time together on her most recent tour and during lockdown, Williams has reportedly moved out of Madonna's home. The last time Williams was shared on her Instagram page was in December 2021 during the holiday season.
Even though Madonna hasn't confirmed whether she's off the market again, the Daily Mail reports that she has been photographed by the paparazzi with a new mystery man on more than one occasion since the split. Whatever works for you, Madge!