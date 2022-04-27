Adam Levine Reveals How His Friendship With Ellen DeGeneres Totally Changed Her Life

Ellen DeGeneres and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine have shared some pretty magical moments together on TV. When Levine appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2015, DeGeneres introduced him to the 3-year-old girl who went viral for crying over his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo. After Levine asked the talk show host to make a cameo in his band's "Girls Like You" music video, DeGeneres showed him how she improved it by having a few costumed clones of herself edited into the footage.

But the singer and comedian don't just act friendly when they're in front of a camera together. In 2016, we learned that they text each other and that Levine frequently sent DeGeneres photos of his oldest daughter, Dusty Rose, after she was born. Levine even revealed that DeGeneres played a role in helping him and Prinsloo choose their daughter's name, and his recollection of what went down proves that he values his pal's opinion. "I think I have a great name, and I texted Ellen, and I was like, 'What do you think?'" he recalled. "And she's like, 'I hate it. I think it's a terrible name.'" DeGeneres offered him a short list of alternative ideas, and Dusty was on it.

Levine appeared on his friend's show again on April 26, and he revealed that DeGeneres was essentially repaying him for playing an integral role in a moment that changed her life: the beginning of her relationship with future wife Portia de Rossi.