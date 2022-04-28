The Real Reason Paula Abdul And Randy Jackson Are Returning To American Idol

"American Idol" is going to hit viewers in the nostalgic feels by bringing back two famous faces from the OG judging panel, per Entertainment Tonight: "Straight Up" singer Paula Abdul and producer Randy Jackson, who can currently be seen on the Fox game show "Name That Tune."

Abdul was the first of the two judges to exit "Idol" in 2009 after seven years on the show. When she watched future superstar Kelly Clarkson win the first season in 2002, she and Jackson were joined at the judges' table by Simon Cowell. Insiders told The New York Times that one reason Abdul left was her belief that she was a victim of the entertainment industry's notorious gender pay gap. The show brought in a fourth panelist before she quit, songwriter Kara DioGuardi, and in an interview with ABC's "Nightline," Abdul was asked if she thought DioGuardi would replace her. "I don't think anyone [can]," she said. "Whenever there is change it's not about replacing anybody. It's about possibly moving on." Abdul would go on to appear as a judge on "The X Factor," "Live to Dance," and "So You Think You Can Dance."

Abdul also returned to "American Idol" for what was supposed to be its series finale in 2016. She was joined by Jackson, who had left the show in 2013. "After 13 seasons, I felt now was the perfect time to leave 'American Idol,'" he told Deadline of his exit. So, why are he and Abdul reuniting yet again?