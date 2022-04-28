The Unexpected Origin Of Gayle And Oprah's Friendship Finally Revealed

For nearly as long as there has been an Oprah, there has been a Gayle, the legendary talk show host and interviewer's longtime best friend. And we've just learned the true origins of the nearly five-decade-long friendship between Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

Honestly — we're not sure any love story could compete with these two, in terms of sheer heartwarming quality. Like, Winfrey once revealed (via the Independent) that since King's divorce in the early '90s, she and Stedman have brought her along on every one of their vacations. And in a 2006 O Magazine interview with the two of them, Winfrey explained that she follows the Spice Girls model of "If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends," telling the interviewer that if Stedman hadn't liked King, then Stedman would be the one to go. "If you don't like my best friend, then you don't like me. That's not negotiable," she explained.

According to a recent interview with the two in People, the 46-year relationship began on a dark and stormy night in Baltimore when the two were barely of legal drinking age and both brand new to the broadcast journalism business. As the Spice Girls would say, "Friendship never ends."