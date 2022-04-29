Sharon Osbourne Reveals Concerning Health News About Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne has suffered some serious health issues in recent years. In February 2019, the Black Sabbath frontman had to be hospitalized when he came down with a nasty upper respiratory infection that developed into pneumonia. In a statement shared by People, Ozzy used some colorful language while apologizing to fans for having to postpone tour dates. "It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s***," he wrote, also referencing a staph infection that caused one of his thumbs to swell to "the size of a f***in' lightbulb," he recalled to Rolling Stone.

The infection required surgery, and Ozzy found himself back in the hospital yet again in April 2019. "I went to the bathroom in the night, lost my balance and landed flat on my face," he recalled to the Daily Mail. "I knew it was bad, I thought I was paralyzed." He had to undergo multiple surgeries due to the injuries he suffered, and he hit a speed bump on his long road to recovery when he developed blood clots. The resilient rocker was also diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease in 2019, but he wouldn't reveal that health issue until the following year. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said on "Good Morning America."

Sadly, Ozzy's health just took another turn, and his latest diagnosis had Sharon in tears.