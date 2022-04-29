Sharon Osbourne Reveals Concerning Health News About Ozzy
Ozzy Osbourne has suffered some serious health issues in recent years. In February 2019, the Black Sabbath frontman had to be hospitalized when he came down with a nasty upper respiratory infection that developed into pneumonia. In a statement shared by People, Ozzy used some colorful language while apologizing to fans for having to postpone tour dates. "It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s***," he wrote, also referencing a staph infection that caused one of his thumbs to swell to "the size of a f***in' lightbulb," he recalled to Rolling Stone.
The infection required surgery, and Ozzy found himself back in the hospital yet again in April 2019. "I went to the bathroom in the night, lost my balance and landed flat on my face," he recalled to the Daily Mail. "I knew it was bad, I thought I was paralyzed." He had to undergo multiple surgeries due to the injuries he suffered, and he hit a speed bump on his long road to recovery when he developed blood clots. The resilient rocker was also diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's disease in 2019, but he wouldn't reveal that health issue until the following year. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," his wife, Sharon Osbourne, said on "Good Morning America."
Sadly, Ozzy's health just took another turn, and his latest diagnosis had Sharon in tears.
Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with COVID-19
In March 2020, Kelly Osbourne told ET that her dad's health was steadily improving thanks to stem cell therapy, but Ozzy Osbourne began to struggle when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. "He keeps saying to me, 'I've been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I'm feeling better and the world is on quarantine,'" Kelly said.
Unfortunately, despite Ozzy's best efforts to stay safe, he contracted COVID-19. On April 28, a visibly distraught Sharon Osbourne announced his diagnosis on "The Talk UK," saying, "I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID, and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now." Sharon revealed that she was flying back to the U.S. from the U.K. to be with Ozzy and couldn't wait to "hold him and kiss him with about three masks on." She also vowed that she would return to work in a week because her tough-as-nails hubby would be back to his old hell-raising self by then.
Some of Ozzy's family members have already had COVID, including Sharon, who tweeted that she was quarantining away from Ozzy in December 2020. The following October, the "Crazy Train" hitmaker jokingly shared a theory on why he'd managed to avoid catching COVID for so long. "My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it," Ozzy said in an interview with Metal Hammer. "Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!"