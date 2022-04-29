Why An American Idol Winner Was Just Arrested
"American Idol" certainly has a habit of churning out headline-worthy stars. The iconic competition series has been on the air for 20 years now and during that time has made a ton of contestants into Broadway stars, Tony nominees, and Grammy winners, per Variety. Megastars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Adam Lambert all had humble beginnings on the reality show. But, of course, not everyone leaves the series a star.
In fact, some "American Idol" contestants have found themselves in hot water after appearing on the show. For example, Season 18 contestant Doug Kiker was arrested on domestic violence charges in May 2021. Additionally, Season 19 contestant Caleb Kennedy, who was kicked off the show for appearing in a video with someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood, was recently arrested in February, per People. The 17-year-old singer was allegedly driving his car under the influence, causing him to crash into a building and kill someone inside. Now, yet another "American Idol" has fallen into legal trouble.
Laine Hardy was arrested for planting a listening device
"American Idol" Season 17 winner Laine Hardy was arrested on April 29 for planting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend's Louisiana State University dorm room, per Entertainment Weekly. According to EW, LSU police arrived at the dorm on April 7 after she and her roommate found what they thought was a phone charger under their futon. Upon further research, the pair discovered the device was actually a voice recorder and called the police. The police then reviewed the recorder files and determined Hardy's voice was present when the device was planted. In the documents, the victim also claimed Hardy recorded her in the past.
Just a day before his arrest, Hardy shared a statement on Facebook regarding the allegations. In it, the singer revealed he "received a warrant" and was fully cooperating with the LSU Police Department. He asked for privacy due to the "sensitive nature" of the allegations and wrote, "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans."
It seems the incident has already begun infiltrating Hardy's career. Set to perform at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on April 29, Hardy pulled out last minute for what was deemed an "unforeseen personal responsibility." He was also set to return to "American Idol" on May 2, but it remains to be seen what happens given his troubled status at the moment.