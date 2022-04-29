Why An American Idol Winner Was Just Arrested

"American Idol" Season 17 winner Laine Hardy was arrested on April 29 for planting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend's Louisiana State University dorm room, per Entertainment Weekly. According to EW, LSU police arrived at the dorm on April 7 after she and her roommate found what they thought was a phone charger under their futon. Upon further research, the pair discovered the device was actually a voice recorder and called the police. The police then reviewed the recorder files and determined Hardy's voice was present when the device was planted. In the documents, the victim also claimed Hardy recorded her in the past.

Just a day before his arrest, Hardy shared a statement on Facebook regarding the allegations. In it, the singer revealed he "received a warrant" and was fully cooperating with the LSU Police Department. He asked for privacy due to the "sensitive nature" of the allegations and wrote, "I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans."

It seems the incident has already begun infiltrating Hardy's career. Set to perform at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on April 29, Hardy pulled out last minute for what was deemed an "unforeseen personal responsibility." He was also set to return to "American Idol" on May 2, but it remains to be seen what happens given his troubled status at the moment.