Michael Douglas' Bizarre Admission About Debra Winger Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

The 1984 classic "Romancing the Stone" opened doors for nearly everyone involved in its production. The action movie set in the Colombian Amazon cemented Michael Douglas' status as a successful Hollywood leading man and producer and helped Kathleen Turner break free from the femme-fatale mold created by the 1981 erotic thriller "Body Heat," earning her first Golden Globe win. It also put director Robert Zemeckis on the map, as he went on to create the "Back to the Future" trilogy and win an Oscar with "Forrest Gump," and helped beef up Danny DeVito's film résumé on the heels of the successful "Terms of Endearment."

Only Turner wasn't who producers had envisioned to bring romance novelist Joan Wilder to life. They initially wanted Debra Winger, who became one of the 1980s most bankable actors following her Oscar-nominated performances in "An Officer and a Gentleman" and "Terms of Endearment," IndieWire noted. Douglas and Zemeckis stopped in Texas to see Winger while she was filming the latter. "We couldn't get a direct answer whether she was committed or not," Douglas said.

But their meeting itself was bizarre enough to plant seeds of doubts. Douglas' reservations grew exponentially after his return from the Mexican jungle, where they were going to shoot "Romancing the Stone." The location was no joke, and Douglas anticipated plenty of stressful situations. "We were going to need somebody to be a total team player," Douglas told Variety in 2019. Now, Douglas is coming clean about what went down in the Lone Star State.