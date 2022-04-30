Andrew Garfield Breaks Silence On Tom Holland's Spider-Man Fake Butt Claims
When it comes to enhancing their bodies, some celebrities admit to having plastic surgery, while others deny having cosmetic procedures or other modifications done. Of course, that doesn't stop rumors from buzzing about who may have done what to various parts of their figure. For instance, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Coco Austin, and Amber Rose have all been suspected of having butt implants or butt injections, with some revealing they've had work done and others claiming that their physiques are natural, according to Life & Style. Of course, those four ladies aren't the only ones to face fake bum-related buzz. So, have the stars of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, which is a situation that was caused by Holland himself.
"I'll give you a spoiler, and I'm not going to tell you who," Holland said, while teasing the audience and viewers of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" during an interview in February. Mentioning his Marvel co-stars, he added, "One of us has a fake a** in their suit. ... You can figure out that for yourselves."
Although there were surely some fans who, indeed, tried to figure it out by themselves by taking a good look at the actors in the movie, Garfield responded to Holland's claims about a supposed fake butt and cleared at least one thing up.
Andrew Garfield says Tom Holland was 'stirring the pot'
"He's just stirring the pot, old Tom. He can't help himself," Andrew Garfield said during his own interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in April. Garfield went on to explain, "You know, there's an expression that we have in entertainment, which is we want to put bums on seats. You know we want to get the audience sat and paying their tickets, and Tom is pretty great at creating subgenres of games for you all while you're in the cinema going, 'Well, that butt doesn't look real. Tobey's looks like it might be real. Could Andrew have that much a**? Maybe. Potentially.'"
When Meyers pointed out that Garfield hadn't quite offered an answer as to whether or not his backside had been enhanced in the movie, the actor added, "All I know is, is that I am totally unmodified and that's all I can share."
While there's a chance that Holland could have been making the story up or that he was referring to his own booty, there's still Tobey Maguire to consider. Indeed, when TMZ asked it's Twitter followers who they thought might have potentially had a faux tush, one person replied, "Tobey Maguire definitely! He looked weird." We might not put it that way, but we'd certainly love to hear what the actor has to say.